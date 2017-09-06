Wire announce 14-date UK tour

Wire have announced a UK tour for later this year.

They’ll play 14 dates across the country throughout October and November in celebration of their 40th anniversary and in support of their 15th studio album Silver/Lead which was released earlier this year via Pinkflag.

They’ll kick off the run at Norwich’s Waterfront on October 24 and wrap up with a set at Portsmouth’s Wedgwood Rooms on November 10.

A statement reads: “Wire are one of the world’s most ground-breaking bands, their influence acknowledged by bands as diverse as Blur, Sonic Youth, R.E.M. and Savages. But they have never been interested in exploiting past glories.

“For Wire, there is only ever one possible direction – forwards. So it’s perhaps not surprising that over recent years, they’ve played strings of sold-out shows, achieved career-best record sales, and been cited as a strong influence by yet another generation of bands.

“Silver/Lead is the sound of a uniquely addictive 21st century psychedelic post-punk.”

Find a full list of Wire’s UK tour dates below.

Oct 24: Norwich Waterfront

Oct 25: Bristol The Fleece

Oct 26: Dover Booking Hall

Oct 27: Brighton The Haunt

Oct 29: York The Crescent

Oct 30: Preston Guild Hall

Oct 31: Wolverhampton Arts Centre

Nov 02: Leicester Dryden Street Social

Nov 03: Newcastle Riverside

Nov 05: Dundee Beat Generator Live

Nov 06: Edinburgh The Mash House

Nov 08: Cardiff The Globe

Nov 09: Oxford The Bullingdon

Nov 10: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

