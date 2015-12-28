Critics' Choice 2015 - Wire

Every day over the festive period we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

First up, these godfathers of post rock, Wire, who released their 13th album, the self-titled Wire, earlier this year. It was an album of which reviewer Rob Hughes said “These days they’ve stripped everything back, creating pulsing agit-rock with precious little fat,” in his review. “If we were likened to King Crimson in 1969 we would be very, very happy to be prog,” the band told us when we spoke to them back in May.

So, from Wire, here’s Burning Bridges, an engaging slice of post rock that sits at No. 20 in the 2015 Critics’ Choice…