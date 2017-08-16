The Grateful Dead's long and strange story: told in the new Classic Rock

Our ‘lost issue’ kicks off with a fascinating insight into the colourful world of one of the world’s biggest cult bands, The Grateful Dead, and proceeds to take a look at neglected or overlooked scenes, people and music, running the gamut from jam bands to alt.rock to original line-up reunions thought to be lost in the vaults… until now.

Derek Trucks

The softly spoken guitar whizz might just be improvisation’s best-kept secret.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

The former Black Crowes frontman is relishing life in his new, free-thinking musical family.

Gov’t Mule

Warren Haynes has played in the Allmans and now makes sweet southern rock with these jam-scene stalwarts.

Mr. Big

The ‘lost supergroup’ are back with a brand new album. We caught up with Sheehan, Martin and co. to hear the latest.

Butthole Surfers

The lost band of misfits who played some of the most anarchic performances rock has ever seen.

Danny Fields

He signed the Stooges, managed the Ramones and introduced punk rock to Britain. Meet the real godfather of punk.

Cyril Davies

The lost bluesman nicknamed ‘Squirrel’, who helped The Kinks, the Stones and The Who find their way.

Alice Cooper

With members of his original band back on board, Alice has plugged into his prime-time past, reclaimed some lost songs and come up with a new album that’s classic and modern.

Gene Loves Jezebel

The commanding story of Britain’s lost post-punk renegades – and two twin brothers who hate each other’s guts.

Ronnie Montrose

Ricky Phillips on the ‘lost’ album from the late, great guitarist.

Arthur Brown

We sit down with the God of Hellfire himself to talk aging, money and life’s simple pleasures.

Triggerfinger

The groovy Belgians are little-known here, but over in Europe they sell out colossal venues and fill in for the Foo Fighters.

Steven Wilson

We took the darling of modern prog record shopping in Soho. What did he buy? You might be surprised.

What’s on your free CD

America Gods: Celebrating the best new offerings from the land of the free, plus some choice cuts with their hearts in the States. Including Shaman’s Harvest, Triggerfinger, Simo, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Willie And The Bandits and more…

The Dirt

Classic Rock pays tribute to late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington who has tragically passed away aged just 41… Welcome back Dream Syndicate, Ten Years After and Thunderstick … Say hello to the The Dirty Thrills and Greta Van Fleet, say goodbye to Melvin ‘Deacon’ Jones, Kenny Shields Michael Johnson, Jimmy Nalls…

Raw Power

Hells bells! Check out the AC/DC pinball machine.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Moody Blues

Justin Hayward looks back on the making of the Moodies’ biggest hit, Nights In White Satin.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Pond

Meet the trippy Tame Impala offshoot as they continue to defy easy categorisation.

New albums from Queens Of The Stone Age, Europe, George Thorogood, Steven Wilson, Living Colour, The Cadillac Three, Steve Vai… Reissues from Saxon, Monster Magnet, Redbone, Fish, Rick Wakeman, Dickie Betts, Captain Beyond… DVDs, films and books on Guns N’ Roses, Manic Street Preachers, Marc Bolan, Fleetwood Mac, Rolling Stones… Live reviews of Metallica, Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks, U2 and Ramblin’ Man Fair: ZZ Top, Glenn Hughes, Extreme, Reef, Rival Sons and many more…

Buyer’s Guide: The Canterbury Scene

The weird and wonderful proggy, lost jazzy world dominated by the inventive likes of Caravan, Soft Machine and Egg.

Must-see gigs from the Temperance Movement, Danger Danger, Eric Bell, The Psychedelic Furs and Korn. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Phil Lewis

The L.A. Guns man on not being posh, not holding a grudge and dating a Bond girl..

