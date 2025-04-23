Wheatus to celebrate 25th anniversary of their platinum-selling debut album with UK and Ireland tour

Wheatus have announced their plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their platinum-selling debut album by playing the record in full on tour in the UK and Ireland.

Powered by the success of their best-selling single Teenage Dirtbag, Wheatus reached number 7 on the UK charts in March 2001, and went on to sell over 300,000 copies in the UK.

Announcing the album's 25th anniversary tour, the band say: “United Kingdom and Ireland – you’ve been patient enough. We are officially bringing our 25th anniversary tour to you this November and December. It’s gonna be one of our biggest headline tours ever and we’re gonna make sure every night is truly special.”

Nov 23: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Nov 24: Belfast The Limelight

Nov 25: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Nov 26: Glasgow SWG3

Nov 28: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 30: Leicester O2 Academy2

Dec 02: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Dec 03: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Dec 05: Oxford O2 Academy

Dec 06: Brighton Chalk

Dec 07: Southampton The 1865

Dec 09: Norwich Epic Studios

Dec 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Dec 11 : Bristol SWX Bristol

Dec 12: Cardiff The Tramshed

Dec 13: London OVO Arena Wembley (with Bowling For Soup)

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 25, at 10am, except for the London show, which is already on sale.

Last year Wheatus collaborated with rising British rock duo Alt Blk Era on a reworked version of the sisters' single My Drummer’s Girlfriend.



“Before My Drummer’s Girlfriend came out we would describe it as having Teenage Dirtbag energy,” Alt Blk Era's co-vocalist Nyrobi explained. “Then, Wheatus followed us after we both performed at Download festival [in 2024]. It felt like we were being pushed into a position where we had to find the courage to ask one of the most iconic indie rock bands to collaborate with us, on our track. I mean, the audacity, right? Fortunately they loved it, and being fortunate enough to collaborate with them feels out of this world!”