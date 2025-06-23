Punk pioneers The Damned have announced a huge 50th Anniversary show for next year. The band, who played their first live gig in July 1976 and released New Rose, the first UK punk single, three months later, have booked a one-off show at London's 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena on April 11, 2026.

"Half a century on and who'd of thought the Damned would still be upright and breathing?," ask the band. "We have shared some tragic losses along the way, but like a finely tuned engine, The Damned still has the power and finesse to excite, entertain and accelerate into our 50th year.

"To mark this milestone event, we've booked OVO Arena Wembley for the 11th of April 2026 and, after a lot of careful deliberation, have put a bill together for a night for you to remember and will be joined by The Courettes, Peter Hook and Mark Almond!

"We haven't made up the set list as yet, but with 50 years of catalogue to choose from, only the best songs from our chequered history will be performed - and with the passion and commitment all good music lovers deserve. You know we won't disappoint… We never thought we'd make it this far, and neither did you."

The Damned's lineup for the show will feature frontman Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, drummer Rat Scabies, bassist Paul Gray and keyboardist Monty Oxymoron.

Yesterday, the same lineup played the Forever Now post-punk all-dayer at Milton Keynes Bowl alongside Kraftwerk, The The, Billy Idol, Death Cult, Johnny Marr, the Jesus And Mary Chain, the Psychedelic Furs and many more.

Tickets for the 50th anniversary show are available from AEG.