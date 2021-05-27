Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival confirms for April 2022

Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival have confirmed dates for 2022. The annual event returns to Chepstow Drill Hall between April 7-10.

The event has been postponed several times since 2019 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but organisers have now confirmed the 2022 dates, and headline acts Pendragon, Mostly Autumn and German proggers Subsignal.

"Apart from League Of Lights - who have several overseas members and are unable to take part in the rescheduled event - the lineup remains as it was when it was first booked," says organiser Stephen Lambe. "Again, we thank both the bands and ticket holders for their patience during these unprecedented times. All tickets already purchased remain valid for the new event. A replacement for League Of Lights will be announced soon and other lineup changes are, of course, possible and will be announced if and when they happen."

The Winter's End website is currently being re-designed and will be operational with ticket details shortly.

Day splits will be:

Thursday 7th April

Seyes

Rob Wilsher and Paul Ford

Friday 8th April

Subsignal

Red Bazar

Saturday 9th April

Pendragon

Hayley Griffiths,

Also Eden

Midas Fall

Last Flight To Pluto

Sunday 10th April

Mostly Autumn

Solstice

John Hackett Band

TBC

Emperor Norton