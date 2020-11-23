League Of Lights release video teaser for new single Twenty Twenty One

Art rock duo League Of Lights, featuring Threshold keyboard player Richard West and his wife Farrah, have released a teaser video for their new single Twenty Twenty One. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Dreamers Don’t Come Down which will be released in March. Prog Magazine will premiere the full video for Twenty Twenty One in December.

“When lockdown started we really felt compelled to do a new album,” says Richard West. “We had just finished recording a new song called Modern Living and that helped to define how our new material would sound - more open than before with less synths and more space for Farrah's vocals to really lift off. The songs just started flowing and from that moment we had a new track written, recorded and mixed every 3-4 weeks, starting with Dreamers and Twenty Twenty One and ending with the closing track Echoes Of A Dream, a montage of all the other songs on the album.”

You can watch the trailer, and check out the artwork and tracklisting for the new album, the follow-up to 2019's In The In Between, below.

"The album is about the past, the present and the future," adds Farah, "about taking the best from all that you have been through, the pressures of modern life and keeping your dreams alive in dark times."

Pre-order Dreamers Don’t Come Down.

(Image credit: League Of Lights)

League Of Lights: Dreamers Don’t Come Down

1. Modern Living

2. Twenty Twenty One

3. Ghosts

4. I Still Remember

5. Persephone

6. Dreamers

7. With You

8. Lines in the Sand

9. The Collector

10. North Of The Sun

11. Echoes Of A Dream