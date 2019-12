Two classic Wings albums are to be re-released as standard and deluxe editions.

Paul McCartney is to release the packages for Venus And Mars and At The Speed Of Sound on Monday, September 22, as part of his Archive Collection.

The albums will come in a two disc standard edition and three disc deluxe edition, complete with extra material and a book featuring unpublished photographs and new interviews.

Visit McCartney’s website for full tracklist details.