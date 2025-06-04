Steve Perry launches sale of personal artefacts to raise funds for victims of Los Angeles fires

Former Journey singer Steve Perry is auctioning an extensive collection of personal artefacts to raise money for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, the charity that provides financial assistance to struggling musicians and music industry workers.

Among the items up for grabs are Perry's handwritten lyrics for the Journey classics Don't Stop Believin' and Faithfully as well as his own Foolish Heart, plus signed RIAA sales awards for Journey's Greatest Hits album and Escape.

“I’m excited to open up my personal archives and give fans who have supported me through the years a chance to own a piece of my musical journey," says Perry. "Every item in this collection comes directly from my personal archive. These pieces have been carefully stored for many years, and now I feel it’s the right time to pass them on from my hands to yours, to be enjoyed, remembered and treasured in your own personal collections.

"Some of my special items include handwritten lyrics, my own personal gold and platinum records, albums from my personal collection, test pressings, and even tour merchandise from years past. And most importantly, all the proceeds from this archive sale will go to support victims of the Los Angeles fires with the help of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with me. Let’s help make a difference together.”

The sale is being handled by Darkive Collectables, an initiative from Dark Horse Records, who recently released a new version of Faithfully recorded by Perry and country star Willie Nelson.

"[Steve’s] continued generosity makes him the perfect artist to help launch this platform," says Dark Horse CEO Dhani Harrison, son of The Beatles' George Harrison. "And we’re honoured to support the causes that matter most to him."

Perry's auction is live now.

