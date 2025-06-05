“A tad dated today – but there’s no denying the compositional prowess”: Greenslade’s Large Afternoon returns in an expanded edition

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

When Greenslade rebooted in 2000 – a quarter-century after the classic line-up’s final LP Time And Tide – fans couldn’t believe their luck. After a 1993 reunion with his similarly-esteemed pre-Greenslade band Colosseum, founder and keyboard whizz Dave Greenslade’s mind eventually turned to re-forming the act that bore his name.

Original bassist Tony Reeves had been part of the Colosseum reunion too, but as Greenslade began work on their comeback LP Large Afternoon, former Asia man John Young replaced original frontman Dave Lawson on vocals and second keyboard. Chris Cozens succeeded drummer Andy McCulloch, who by that point had all but quit music to pursue a passion for sailing.

No Room - But A View (2025 Remaster) - YouTube Watch On

Large Afternoon – the title came from a phrase used by Greenslade’s grandmother – is a predominantly instrumental record, which updated the band’s guitar-less synth sound in a way that feels a tad dated today – witness Hallelujah Anyway’s harmonica-imitating solo.

Still, there’s no denying the compositional prowess of ELP-ish symphonic synth opener Cakewalk, the wistful pull of the album’s nostalgic title track, or the ongoing relevance of hazy, jazz rock nugget No Room – But A View, a thoughtful meditation on homelessness.

Cakewalk (Live, Classic Rock Society, Rotherham, 10 February 2001) (2025 Remaster) - YouTube Watch On

The pull of another Colosseum reunion put an end to the new-millennium Greenslade pretty quickly; but this expanded edition of Large Afternoon includes a contemporaneous gig recorded at the Herringthorpe Leisure Centre in Yorkshire in 2001.

Its live version of Cakewalk is much punchier and meatier, the vibe suddenly reminiscent of Saga’s ace live record, In Transit. Classics Feathered Friends and Bedside Manners Are Extra also got aired that night. But the excellent sound quality presumably derives from a mixing desk recording, since the enthused crowd sound as though they’re in a different room.

Large Afternoon – Expanded is on sale now via Esoteric Records.