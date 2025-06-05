Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks has praised Haim, the Los Angeles band made up of sisters Danielle, Alana and Este Haim, claiming that the trio would have been right at home in her old band.

"It starts with Danielle’s voice," Nicks tells GQ. "It is just stunning. She’s the first part of the puzzle, but then the percussion that Este and Alana wrap around her turn all of their songs into percussive masterpieces.

"[They are] something that I have never heard before. But coming from Mick Fleetwood’s great love of their kind of percussion, for me in a way, it’s like coming home. They could certainly all have been in Fleetwood Mac."

Nicks also tells GQ that she's been working on a new song with the sisters, although she doesn't reveal when it will officially see the light of day.

"Some day, when you tumble into this song," she says, "you will understand everything I have just told you."

Elsewhere in the feature, in which Haim talk about their upcoming fourth album I Quit, the band address those in the rock community who fail to take them seriously.

"It’s always a guy," Este says, chastising the men who notice that Haim's guitars aren't plugged in and go on to claim they're miming onstage.

“It’s like, my dog, we’re playing with wireless," says Danielle. "Are you a fucking idiot?"

Late last month, it was announced that Nicks' classic 1981 solo album Bella Donna is to receive a high-end vinyl reissue via Rhino Hi-Fi. The album, which is limited to 5000 copies worldwide, is available to order now.

“What I wanted my whole life was to do this album,” says Nicks. "Making Bella Donna really saved my life."

Haim's new single Take Me Back is out now. I Quit is released on June 20.