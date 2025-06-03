Ozzy Osbourne to make public appearance at Comic Con days after retirement gig

Ozzy Osbourne and his family will appear at the Birmingham edition Comic Con Midlands just days after the Black Sabbath singer’s farewell show.

Ozzy – along with his wife/manager Sharon, daughter Kelly and son Jack – will do signings and photo opps on both days of the event, taking place at the National Exhibition Centre on July 12 and 13.

Tickets to Comic Con Midlands Birmingham are now on sale, starting at £156 for a day ticket and £238 for a weekend ticket. Prices for the Osbournes’ signings and photos are yet to be disclosed, but the convention promised to update fans “as soon as possible” in a post today (June 3).

Comic Con Midlands is Ozzy’s first confirmed public appearance following his swansong concert Back To The Beginning, taking place at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5.

At Back To The Beginning, Ozzy is expected to perform some solo songs and with the founding lineup of Sabbath, who will also be bowing out. The bill will be rounded out by a who’s-who of hard rock and heavy metal, including Metallica, Gojira, Guns ’N’ Roses, Anthrax, Mastodon and many more.

During a recent interview with Metal Hammer’s sister magazine Classic Rock, Osbourne confirmed that Back To The Beginning will indeed be his final show, despite the previous ‘farewell’ tours both he and Sabbath have hosted in the past.

“It’s very important,” the singer said. “The original Sabbath will never be onstage together again. From the late 60s, we’re probably one of the only bands where the original members are still alive and speaking with one another.”

On his radio show Ozzy Speaks, he recently said he’s undergoing physical training for the first time in “six and a half, seven years” and is “giving 120 percent” in preparation for the show. He is expected to sing five songs onstage, according to one of Back To The Beginning’s support acts, ex-Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar.

Ozzy is retiring from the stage due to multiple health issues, including the physical effects of past surgeries and Parkinson’s disease. He and his family cancelled a convention appearance in Phoenix, Arizona last summer, citing Ozzy’s inability to travel to the event at the time.