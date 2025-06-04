Heart have appealed for the return of a pair of "irreplaceable" instruments which were stolen from the band at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ, the venue for the opening night of their An Evening With Heart tour.

The stolen instruments included guitarist Nancy Wilson's unique, custom-built, purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with a hand-painted headstock, and a 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin owned by multi-instrumentalist Paul Moak, who joined the band in 2023.

"These instruments are more than just tools of our trade – they’re extensions of our musical souls,” says Nancy Wilson. "The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades. We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return - no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable."

"A reward is being offered for any information leading to their return," say the band. "Anyone with knowledge of the theft or whereabouts of the instruments is urged to come forward."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the instruments is encouraged to contact the band's tour manager, Tony Moon.

The next show on Heart's schedule is at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, IL, on June 6. The band begin a run of dates in August with Todd Rundgren. Full dates below.

Jun 06: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL #

Jun 07: Hinckley Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater, MN #

Jun 10: Evansville Ford Center, IN #

Jun 12: St Louis The Fabulous Fox, MO #

Jun 14: Grand Prairie Texas Trust CU Theatre, TX #

Jun 15: Cedar Park H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, TX #

Jun 17: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX #

Jun 18: Baton Rouge Raising Cane's River Center, LA #

Jun 20: Birmingham Legacy Arena at the BJCC, AL #

Jun 22: North Charleston Coliseum, SC #

Jun 24: Jacksonville VuStar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL #

Jun 25: Estero Hertz Arena, FL #

Jun 27: Orlando Kia Center, FL #

Jun 28: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL #

Aug 08: Quincy Gorge Amphitheatre, WA *

Aug 10: San Francisco Chase Center, CA ^

Aug 12: Bakersfield Dignity Health Arena, CA ^

Aug 13: San Diego Pechanga Arena, CA ^

Aug 15: Rancho Mirage The Show at Agua Caliente, CA #

Aug 16: Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center, AZ ^

Aug 18: Loveland Blue Arena, CO ^

Aug 19: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO ^

Aug 21: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO ^

Aug 23: Des Moines Des Moines Civic Center, IA #

Aug 24: Moline Vibrant Arena at the Mark, IL ^

Aug 26: Akron E.J. Thomas Hall: The University of Akron, OH #

Aug 27: Allentown The Great Allentown Fair, PA, #

Aug 29: Canandaigua Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY *

Aug 30: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY *

# 'An Evening With Heart' show

^ with Todd Rundgren

* support not yet announced

Tickets are on sale now.