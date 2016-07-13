Whitechapel release The Saw Is The Law live video

Whitechapel have shared a live video for their track The Saw Is The Law.

The promo was filmed at the recent Houston, Texas, stop on the US Vans Warped Tour. The song is lifted from the band’s latest album Mark Of The Blade, which was released last month.

Whitechapel also recently announced the Straight Outta Hell tour with Suicide Silence, Despised Icon, Carnifex and Oceano, which commences this month.

Suicide Silence guitarist Mark Heylmun said of the tour: “Finally, after more than a decade, this tour of tours is coming to a city near you. Lube up those earholes, because Suicide Silence and Whitechapel, believe it or not, have never toured together in the United States.

“Time for Friday night, every night. Bring your energy, we’ll bring ours and together we will make memories.”

Whitechapel will also join the Impericon tour alongside Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex and Obey The Brave this winter.

Straight Outta Hell tour 2016

Jul 20: Thornville Gathering Of The Juggalos, OH

Jul 23: Iztacalco Corona Hell & Heaven Metal Festival, Mexico

Jul 24: Bogota Auditorio Lumiere, Columbia

Jul 26: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

Jul 28: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina

Jul 30: Sao Paulo Clash Club, Brazil

Jul 31: Rio Teatro Odisseia, Brazil

Aug 06: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 17: Tokyo Shibuya Club Quattro, Japan

Aug 18: Osaka Umeda Akaso, Japan

Aug 19: Hiroshima Club Quattro, Japan

Aug 23: Hong Kong Hidden Agenda, China

Aug 24: Bangkok Oxa Pub, Thailand

Aug 27: Medan Northblast Fest, Indonesia

Aug 28: Bandung Sonicfair, Indonesia

Aug 30: Beijing Yu Gong Livehouse, China

Aug 31: Shanghai MAO Livehouse, China

Sep 01: Taipei The Wall, Taiwan

Sep 03: Brisbane Woolly Mammoth, Australia

Sep 04: Camperdown Manning Bar, Australia

Sep 06: Newcastle The Cambridge, Australia

Sep 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Sep 08: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia

Sep 09: Perth Amplifier, Australia

Sep 25: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Impericon Never Say Die! European tour 2016

Nov 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 04: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 05: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 06: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 07: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 08: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 09: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 10: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 11: Berlin SO36, Germany

Nov 12: Wroclaw Albi, Poland

Nov 13: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Nov 14: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia

Nov 15: Wien Arena, Austria

Nov 16: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Nov 17: Munchen Backstage, Germany

Nov 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 19: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 21: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Nov 22: Tolouse Metronum, France

Nov 23: Paris Trabendo, France

Nov 24: Luxembourg de Atellier, Luxembourg

Nov 25: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 26: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

The Ghost Inside and Whitechapel join Impericon