Whitechapel release The Saw Is The Law live video

Whitechapel have shared a live video for their track The Saw Is The Law.
The promo was filmed at the recent Houston, Texas, stop on the US Vans Warped Tour. The song is lifted from the band’s latest album Mark Of The Blade, which was released last month.
Whitechapel also recently announced the Straight Outta Hell tour with Suicide Silence, Despised Icon, Carnifex and Oceano, which commences this month.
Suicide Silence guitarist Mark Heylmun said of the tour: “Finally, after more than a decade, this tour of tours is coming to a city near you. Lube up those earholes, because Suicide Silence and Whitechapel, believe it or not, have never toured together in the United States.
“Time for Friday night, every night. Bring your energy, we’ll bring ours and together we will make memories.”
Whitechapel will also join the Impericon tour alongside Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex and Obey The Brave this winter.
Straight Outta Hell tour 2016
Jul 20: Thornville Gathering Of The Juggalos, OH
Jul 23: Iztacalco Corona Hell & Heaven Metal Festival, Mexico
Jul 24: Bogota Auditorio Lumiere, Columbia
Jul 26: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile
Jul 28: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina
Jul 30: Sao Paulo Clash Club, Brazil
Jul 31: Rio Teatro Odisseia, Brazil
Aug 06: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC
Aug 17: Tokyo Shibuya Club Quattro, Japan
Aug 18: Osaka Umeda Akaso, Japan
Aug 19: Hiroshima Club Quattro, Japan
Aug 23: Hong Kong Hidden Agenda, China
Aug 24: Bangkok Oxa Pub, Thailand
Aug 27: Medan Northblast Fest, Indonesia
Aug 28: Bandung Sonicfair, Indonesia
Aug 30: Beijing Yu Gong Livehouse, China
Aug 31: Shanghai MAO Livehouse, China
Sep 01: Taipei The Wall, Taiwan
Sep 03: Brisbane Woolly Mammoth, Australia
Sep 04: Camperdown Manning Bar, Australia
Sep 06: Newcastle The Cambridge, Australia
Sep 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Sep 08: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia
Sep 09: Perth Amplifier, Australia
Sep 25: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA
Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA
Impericon Never Say Die! European tour 2016
Nov 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Nov 04: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 05: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 06: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 07: Manchester Club Academy, UK
Nov 08: Glasgow Garage, UK
Nov 09: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Nov 10: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Nov 11: Berlin SO36, Germany
Nov 12: Wroclaw Albi, Poland
Nov 13: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
Nov 14: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia
Nov 15: Wien Arena, Austria
Nov 16: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Nov 17: Munchen Backstage, Germany
Nov 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 19: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 21: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Nov 22: Tolouse Metronum, France
Nov 23: Paris Trabendo, France
Nov 24: Luxembourg de Atellier, Luxembourg
Nov 25: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany
Nov 26: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany