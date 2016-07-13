Slipknot's Corey Taylor to guest on new Korn album

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor will guest on Korn’s upcoming 12th album, Metal Hammer can reveal.

Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer says Taylor “really lets loose” on the song he guests on and adds that the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift hits “nine out of 10” on the “heaviness scale.”

Munky says: “We have Corey singing on one track and it’s going to be a fan favourite because he really lets loose. On a heaviness scale of one to 10 with 10 being the 1994 self-titled, this album is a definite nine.”

The as-yet-untitled record is expected to be released later this year and Munky says the band are working like “a well-oiled machine” since the return of Brian ‘Head’ Welch in 2013.

Munky adds: “When Head came back to us on the last record, it was our way of getting the wheels greased. Now everything is well-oiled and the machine works really well.

“When Head and I start writing riffs together, we have this endless stream of creativity – we’re like Korn’s yin and yang.”

The full interview with Munky will appear in the next issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which hits the streets on July 19 and will also be available via TeamRock+.

Korn have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016.

Jul 16: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL

Jul 17: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 19: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 26: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 03: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 06: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 21: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

