Tesseract stream Survival tour edition

Tesseract have made their “reimagined” song Survival available to stream.

It’s lifted from the tour version of their album Polaris, which is due out on September 16. The package includes bonus disc Errai, with four new songs Survival, Cages, Tourniquet and Seven Names.

Vocalist Dan Tompkins says: “It’s been fantastic to re-visit and re-work the vocals to some of the Polaris tracks from a different angle and with the benefit of time and space. The normal process of writing Tesseract songs starts with the creation of the music followed by the lyrical content.

“This time our producers have stripped away the music and re-created the songs based around the vocals. As a result this has allowed much more breathing space between both and also highlighted much more detail in the performance.”

Tesseract’s Polaris tour album can be pre-ordered on 2CD and Errai on vinyl at MusicGlue. A digital version can also be pre-ordered on iTunes.

Tesseract have scheduled three headline shows in between dates on their US tour with Gojira.

Tesseract Polaris/ Errai tracklist

Disc 1

Dystopia Hexes Survival Tourniquet Utopia Phoenix Messenger Cages Seven Names

DISC 2 – Errai EP

Survival (Re-imagined) Cages (Re-imagined) Tourniquet (Re-imagined) Seven Names (Re-imagined)

Sep 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Sep 22: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Sep 23: Virginia Beach Shaka’s Live, VA (headline)

Sep 24: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Sep 25: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Sep 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Sep 27: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Sep 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 02: Backstage Lubbock Depot District, TX (headline)

Oct 03: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Oct 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 07: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 11: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 14: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Oct 16: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Oct 17: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI

Oct 18: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL (headline)

Oct 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 20: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 23: New York Terminal 5, NY

