The Ghost Inside and Whitechapel join Impericon

The Ghost Inside and Whitechapel are the latest names to be added to the upcoming Impericon festival in Manchester.

The gig will take place on May 4 at the city’s O2 Academy where they’ll join Deeznuts and Adept on the bill. More artists will be confirmed in due course.

Whitechapel released their fifth studio outing Our Endless War in April via Metal Blade, while The Ghost Inside issued fourth album Dear Youth earlier this month via Epitaph.

Speaking about how they came up with the album title, The Ghost Inside’s frontman Jonathan Vigil told Altpress: “As the album started coming to life, we were going through the lyrics and it was our guitarist Aaron Brooks’ idea because it was a lyric to Dear Youth (Day 52).

“It just really stood out and was a really cool concept. It’s really what this record is about.”

The Manchester date of the festival is the only stop in the UK and marks the final leg of the tour. Dates in Zurich, Oberhausen, Vienna, Paris, Leipzig and Amsterdam will feature different lineups.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased direct from Impericon.