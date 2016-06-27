Whitechapel release Elitist Ones video

Whitechapel have released a video for their song Elitist Ones.

It’s lifted from the band’s latest album Mark Of The Blade, which launched on June 24.

Guitarist Alex Wade said of the follow-up to 2014’s Our Endless War: “At this point in our career and as we grow older, we are taking a more open-minded approach to creating our music, allowing what we think sounds good to evolve naturally, rather than to just write what is expected of us.”

Whitechapel are scheduled to perform as part of this summer’s Vans Warped Tour in the US. They’ll also lead the Impericon Never Say Die! tour alongside Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex and Obey The Brave this winter.

Jun 29: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheater, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&Y Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 10: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 11: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 14: Reno PB&J’s, NV

Aug 16: Grand Junction Mesa Theater, CO

Aug 18: Omaha Sokol Underground, NE

Nov 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 04: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 05: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 06: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 07: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 08: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 09: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 10: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 11: Berlin SO36, Germany

Nov 12: Wroclaw Albi, Poland

Nov 13: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Nov 14: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia

Nov 15: Wien Arena, Austria

Nov 16: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Nov 17: Munchen Backstage, Germany

Nov 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 19: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 21: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Nov 22: Tolouse Metronum, France

Nov 23: Paris Trabendo, France

Nov 24: Luxembourg de Atellier, Luxembourg

Nov 25: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 26: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

