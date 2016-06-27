Devil You Know split with John Sankey

Sankey, second left, with Devil You Know

Devil You Know’s split with drummer John Sankey has become permanent, the band have announced.

Former Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones’ outfit started touring in March without Sankey, who said he wanted to concentrate on the launch of his Legion festival in Australia.

They first worked with ex-DevilDriver man John Boeklin, then last month confirmed the arrival of Nick Augusto, formerly of Trivium.

Now Devil You Know say: “We have decided to part ways with John Sankey and will be back on the road this fall. We are not taking any unsolicited drummer audition videos. Big news in the coming weeks!”

Sankey reports: “After communications over the last few weeks, Devil You Know and I have decided that I move on.

“I’m currently working on establishing the Legion Open Air Music Festival, and with imminent major announcements coming in the near future, I no longer have the time to commit to both projects.”

Wishing his ex-bandmates the best, he adds: “I’m extremely proud of being a founding member of Devil You Know and will always respect what I’ve achieved. It’s been an awesome ride.”

Sankey and guitarist Francesco Artusato former the band in 2012, then hired Jones after he left Killswitch Engage. They released debut album The Beauty Of Destruction two years later, followed in 2015 by They Bleed Red.