Slipknot ex Joey Jordison open to making country and opera albums

Joey Jordison says he won’t rule out recording a country album in the future – and could even turn his hand to opera music.

The former Slipknot drummer is working on two new projects – Vimic and Sinsaenum – and says he’s always looking for other opportunities to expand his musical horizons.

In an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer, Jordison says: “My brain never stops. I never stop. Being a musician that digs a lot of different styles, you always want to fill that void in your heart, just so it’s done, just so it’s finished.

“There are always things I want to do. That’s why I’ve played in so many bands in my life. It’s not that I jump from one thing to another, it’s just such a great opportunity to play with so many great people and I’ve learned a lot from all of them.

“I can’t stick with one thing. People can say whatever the fuck they want about me. I never betray what I’m doing at one time.

“One day I might do a country record because I love country music. I love opera… so who knows? I like to expand my horizons as much as I can.”

In issue 285 of Metal Hammer, which is available now in print and via TeamRock+, Jordison describes his 2013 sacking from Slipknot as “cowardly” and reveals that a rare disease of the nervous system meant he had to be carried to the stage during his final run of shows with the band.

Now he adds that he wants to be as active as possible, starting with his work on Vimic and Sinsaenum.

He says: “I’m very happy that I have those things. Is it difficult? Is life difficult, you know? Having two records out by amazing bands, that’s not difficult at all. It’s an honour and a pleasure.

“There are fans out there that are waiting to hear it. We’ve worked on these records a long time and we’re 100% proud that we’re able to do this.

“It’s not just releasing a record. We have a mission and we have other ideas. Just because these first two records are coming out, it doesn’t mean we’re not seeing so much more shit coming from miles away.”

Jordison says he and Sinsaenum singer Attila Csihar are working on “fucking weird” material.

“Me and Attila come up with so much fucking weird shit, and it’s gonna rule,” he says. “Dude, it’s gonna get livid and fucking real. Otherwise, what’s the point of doing it? You’ve got to be full in. That’s what I’m here for.”

In the Metal Hammer magazine interview, Jordison also says he remains open to the idea of a return to Slipknot in the future,

