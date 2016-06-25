Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson releases Kenya Thrash coffee

Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson has released a blend of coffee called Kenya Thrash.

The latest product from Ellefson Coffee Co is described as “bold high-octane blend of 90% Kenya-Kichwa Arabica Beans, and 10% India Robusta, roasted with a kick, for a high blend of flavour and function.”

Ellefson Coffee Co previously released a blend called Roast In Peace.

Ellefson says: “My love for coffee has accompanied me around the world for my entire musical career. Just like the spirit of a culture or the melody of a song, the enjoyment of coffee brings people together and creates harmony among us.

“The beans in this bag are traceable to their global origin and exemplify the spirit and culture of the people who grew them.”

“It is my aim to bring this roast to our tables and awake our taste buds, fire up our rock n roll spirits and continue the global fellowship of music, art and coffee. May you roast in peace.”

Kenya Thrash comes in a distinctive red metallic bag and offers “an earthy and savoury blend, with distinct notes of grapefruit and black pepper. Kenya Thrash is a guaranteed wake up call to body, mind, and tastebuds.”

The coffee is available online from empmerch.com

Megadeth are on the road in support of latest album Dystopia. Drummer Chris Adler is set to return to the lineup on June 28. Soilwork’s Dirk Verbeuren bas been filling in while Adler was on duty with Lamb Of God.

Megadeth played the Lemmy Stage at this year’s Download festival and recently issued a 360 degree video showing frontman Dave Mustaine making his way to the stage.

Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jun 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jun 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jul 02: Rishon LeZion Live Park Amphitheatre, Israel

Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

