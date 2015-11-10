Whitechapel: The Brotherhood Of The Blade

There’s something refreshing about the candid way in which American deathcore bruisers Whitechapel talk about the realities of heading out on tour during the documentary that kicks this DVD/CD set off.

From leaving loved ones at home through to the physical and mental exhaustion that occurs on tour, the band are as open about the downs of life on the road as they are about the ups.

It’s fairly interesting, if overly drawn out stuff for fans to get their teeth into before moving on to the 2014 live show in the band’s hometown of Knoxville.

While not quite managing to grab that visceral experience that we’ve all felt witnessing bands in person, this has a fair crack at it and you can’t argue with the clarity with which the brutal performance has been captured; Phil Bozeman and co sounding huge as they smash their way through the 11-track set. More than anything, it shows how far Whitechapel have come in their eight years.