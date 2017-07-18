White Moth Black Butterfly tease new album Atone

White Moth Black Butterfly have released a short teaser video showcasing their upcoming album Atone.

The project features Tesseract’s Dan Tompkins and Skyharbor’s Keshav Dhar, who are joined in the lineup by Jordan Turner and Randy Slaugh.

They’ve issued the clip to coincide with the announcement that they’ve signed to Kscope for the record’s release – and the follow-up to 2014’s One Thousand Wings will arrive on September 1.

The new clip features the track The Serpent.

Tompkins says: “What started out as a creative outlet has blossomed into a fully-fledged musical project. Writing music with Keshav, Randy and Jordan has been an inspiring and invigorating process and one that has allowed us to explore new sounds through contemporary vocal work and organic instrumentation.”

Atone is said to be “masterfully built on organic, textured and cinematic soundscapes, with two opposing themes of loss and hope.”

Tompkins explains: “While songs like Tempest and Atone focus on faith and forgiveness, others like Rising Sun and An Ocean Away linger on love and nostalgia – throwing the listener into a bygone world of having less and caring more.

“The front cover artwork captures the beauty of nature and the harsh realities of life – power and dominance. White Moth Black Butterfly represents that very same struggle.”

Atone is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

White Moth Black Butterfly Atone tracklist

I: Incarnate Rising Sun Tempest An Ocean Away Symmetry II: Penitence The Sage The Serpent Atone III: Deep Earth Evelyn

White Moth Black Butterfly: One Thousand Wings