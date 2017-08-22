Rob Reed premieres Rio Grande video

Magenta mastermind Rob Reed has premiered his latest video with Prog – watch Rio Grande above.

It features longtime collaborator Angharad Brinn, who appeared on both of his Sanctuary albums. The track is taken from Variations On Themes By David Bedford, and marks the announcement of a concert by the BBC Symphony Orchestra in London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on June 12 next year, to mark late composer Bedford’s 80th birthday.

Reed – who’s beenhugely motivated by Mike Oldfield’s masterwork Tubular Bells throughout his career – says: “I’ve been a huge fan of David’s work for many years. It was a massive influence on Mike Oldfield, with whom he worked in the 1970s. I really think without David’s influence and encouragement, we would not have Tubular Bells.

“David was equally at home in the classical and the rock worlds, and he had successful careers in both. I really want people to discover his work, which can at times be challenging – but at other times very melodic.

“As a composer, his maverick approach to music is sadly missed. So I’ve taken the original arrangements of three of his pieces and reinterpreted them, using modern recording techniques. My mission was to do justice to his legacy, while also trying to amplify their melodic and emotional context.”

Variations On Themes By David Bedford also features Terry Oldfield and Les Penning, and it’s been mixed by Tubular Bells producer Tom Newman. It’s on sale now.

