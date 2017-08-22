Caligula’s Horse premiere Will’s Song video

Caligula’s Horse have premiered their video for Will’s Song (Let The Colours Run), which appears on upcoming album In Contact. View it above.

It was directed by new guitarist Adrian Goleby and it’s the first to feature him and new drummer Josh Griffin.

Frontman Jim Grey says: “Will’s Song is centred around pride and ambition – the human tendency toward self-destruction. It’s about the last demand of a proud old man that time is not decay and that he’s ‘that young man still.”

Guitarist Sam Vallen adds: “It might take some fans by surprise because it’s more heavy and technical than anything we’ve created in the past. the clip reinforces the dark atmosphere hidden below the punctuation of the drums and guitars.

“Speaking of which, check out the drums and guitar – it’s great to show the new guys off to the world at last.”

Grey describes the follow-up to 2015 album Bloom as an “enormous proposition,” adding: “The stories told in this album feel deeply personal. We’ve never been more excited to share a new work with the world. The sounds are dark and adventurous, but without losing the bittersweet and joyful sounds we developed in writing Bloom.”

In Contact will be released on September 15 via InsideOut Music. It’s available for pre-order now, with digital pre-orders placed via iTunes and Amazon coming with an instant download of Will’s Song.

