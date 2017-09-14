White Moth Black Butterfly prepare for battle in new video

White Moth Black Butterfly have released a video for their new track Evelyn.

The project features Tesseract’s Dan Tompkins and Skyharbor’s Keshav Dhar, who are joined in the lineup by Jordan Turner and Randy Slaugh, with the new video serving as a prequel to their promo for Tempest.

The video was filmed the Loch Lomond And The Trossachs National Park and Duncarron Medieval Village in Scotland.

Vocalist Daniel Tompkins explains: “The symbol that can be seen in both videos represents the heart and soul of the Duncarron people, and with the help of Jordan Turner, we created a contemporary dance that would unleash its power.

“The videos touch on themes of loss and abandonment, but also faith, courage, and rebirth. To add to the mystic and creative nature of the project, we decided to release the concluding episode first.

“We couldn’t be happier with how both videos have turned out, and with the help of Richard Oakes and Adam Leader of Dark Fable Media, the quality of the visuals far exceeded our expectations.”

Evelyn is taken from White Moth Black Butterfly’s new album Atone, which was released earlier this month via Kscope.

