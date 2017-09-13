The Sword’s Kyle Shutt to release Pink Floyd tribute album

The Sword’s Kyle Shutt has announced that he’ll release a heavy metal tribute to Pink Floyd later this year.

Titled Doom Side Of The Moon, it will arrive on December 8 via Music Theories Recording/Mascot Label Group and features the guitarist along with bassist Bryan Richie, drummer Santiago Vela III, vocalist Alex Marrero, saxophonist Jason Frey and keyboardist Joe Cornetti.

Shutt says: “The idea came to me after getting baked and wanting to hear a heavy version of Time. I thought, ‘Why not just cover the whole album?’

“After sitting down and working out some loose concepts, the arrangement for Money materialised and I realised that I could totally do this if I assembled the right band.

“It felt a little strange messing with someone’s legacy, but I’m treating it as a celebration of one of the greatest bands to ever rock, a party that everyone is invited to.”

To mark the announcement, Shutt has released an animated video for Money. Doom Side Of The Moon is now available for pre-order.

Doom Side Of The Moon tracklist

Speak To Me Breathe (In The Air) On The Run Time Great Gig In The Sky Money Us And Them Any Color You Like Brain Damage Eclipse

