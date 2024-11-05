What's in the box? No pain, just an awesome Lego Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter kit with 40% off ahead of Black Friday

Everyone loves a bit of Lego, especially when it’s tied to a popular movie franchise. So, I reckon there’s going to be a lot of excitement when people hear about this brilliant early Black Friday deal. But before the annual sales event gets underway on November 29, Very has slashed the price of the Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter 10327 Lego Icons set from £149.99 to just £89.99 – that’s a spicy saving of £60.

Lego Dune Royal Ornithopter: £149.99, now £89.99

At full price, Lego can be expensive – so it’s well worth snapping up mega-deals like this Black Friday one from Very. Getting a 1,369-piece Lego set for less than £100 represents a massive bargain. And you’ll get eight figures from the Dune film as part of the price. Price check: Lego website £149.99

Inspired by Denis Villeneuve’s iconic Dune films, this amazing 1369-piece set is fun to build and comes with digital building instructions and looks amazing once completed, especially when you add the eight figures that come with it.

The Atreides Royal Ornithopter features fold-out, flappable wings, deployable landing gear and a cockpit that opens and closes, allowing you to insert the eight included minifigures: Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica, Gurney Halleck, Chani, Leto Atreides, Liet Kynes, Duncan Idaho and Baron Harkonnen.

If you need any further proof that this set will hit the spot, take a look at the reviews on the Very website. The Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter scores an incredible 4.8 out of five stars based on more than 130 customer reviews, with one user describing it as “my favourite set so far”. With this early Black Friday Lego deal enabling you to get £60 off the RRP, now is the perfect time to get your hands on one.

With Black Friday fast approaching, more and more awesome Lego deals will be with us soon - and the Louder team will be keeping our eyes on the best bargains and posting them on our page dedicated to Black Friday Lego deals as soon as we see them.