We’ve found AirPods Pro even cheaper than Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day might still be over a week away (21 and 22 June, in fact), but the price slashing is already well underway. But you can forget Amazon for the time being as one of our favourite pre-Prime Day deals is happening elsewhere. Laptops Direct has knocked 70 quid off the original price of Apple AirPods Pro, dropping the price to just £179 .

This Laptops Direct discount is the best AirPods deal we’ve seen so far ahead of Prime Day - the cheapest you’ll find them on Amazon is £189.97 - so we know it’s going to cause a stampede. And if you’ve read our Apple AirPods Pro review you’ll know how much we love these dinky earbuds, giving them a solid 4-star rating and going so far as including them in our round-up of the best in-ear headphones you can buy right now.

We rate their superb active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out noisy people and places, and that same noise cancelling tech is handy when you’re working from home and need to focus.

The AirPods Pro pumps out a punchy yet nuanced sound that will help you pick out new levels of detail in your favourite songs, whether you’re an Architects fan or want to chill out to some Abba. This is thanks to the presence of a high-excursion, low-distortion driver for clear bass and impressive clarity on vocals and instruments.

Call us shallow, but one of our favourite features of the AirPods Pro is the shorter stems compared to those on older AirPods. While we still have a lot of love for the older models (as we explain in our Apple AirPods review ), and the AirPods Max are ace but formidably expensive, the AirPods Pro are our pick of Apple’s true wireless tech right now. They’re sweat- and water-resistant, so you can pop them in while working out. The fit is decent too, so don’t expect them to drop out during a run.

The Pro’s also come fitted with Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and hands-free Siri voice control. While the AirPods Pro battery life is about average at 4.5 hours listening time per charge, you can still enjoy around three hours of non-stop talk time. The earbuds also come with a Qi-compatible charging case that dishes out around 20 extra hours of power, so you shouldn’t run out of juice anytime soon.

