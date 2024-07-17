Gig-goers, listen up! Score 30% off our go-to earplugs with this Prime Day Deal - ending soon

It's crucial to look after our hearing when attending live events. This is a topic that has gained significant attention in recent years, and the use of the best earplugs for concerts is now more common than it was even five years ago. By taking steps to protect your hearing, you're not only enjoying the event but also being responsible for your health.

If you’re in the market for your first set of earplugs or looking to upgrade, now is the perfect time. Amazon has just slashed the price of one of our top-rated sets, the brilliant Loop Earplugs. But hurry, this epic deal won't last long!

Right now, you can score a mega up to 30% off a diverse range of Loop products, including the Loop Experience Plus, Loop Switch, and Loop Engage Plus. With such a variety, you're sure to find the perfect set for your needs.

Loop Experience Earplugs: Were $34.95, now $24.46

Amazon US has lopped 30% off the price of these high-fidelity earplugs for Prime Day, making it an ideal time to grab a pair. They reduce noise levels by 18dB, are reusable and come with four sizes of silicone eartips. They're also available in a range of colours.

Loop Switch Earplugs: Were $64.95, now $45.46

With 3 distinct modes, these earplugs are a game-changer for multiple situations. Whether it's noisy bars and clubs, concerts, or even sleep, you won't find a better set of everyday earplugs that cater to your diverse needs.

In Louder's guide to the best earplugs for concerts, the Loop Experience High Fidelity earplugs stand out in our top three picks for their exceptional performance at gigs. Their comfort, ease of storage, and reusability make them a convenient choice, unlike the disposable foam earplugs often distributed at shows.

While they're not custom-moulded, the Loop Experience High Fidelity earplugs come with four different silicone ear tips, ensuring a perfect fit and with a significant 18dB of noise reduction, they do an excellent job of taming the volume at rowdy gigs.

In Louder's review, we found they "tamed the low end fantastically well, the low bass string is suddenly punchy and articulate, the guitars are cutting through the midrange nicely, and we can actually hear the vocalists' best pig squeals." This level of noise reduction is crucial for preserving the quality of the music while protecting your hearing.

We’re keeping our eyes on all the discounts over Amazon Prime Day and bringing them to you in our Prime Day music deals, Prime Day turntable deals and Prime Day vinyl deals pages so you won’t miss a thing - but be quick, as the sales will come to an end just before midnight tonight (July 17).