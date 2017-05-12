Muse will release new single Dig Down next week

Muse have announced that their new single titled Dig Down will be released on May 18.

The news comes after Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard teased a nine-second clip on social media showing behind-the-scenes footage of a new video being filmed.

Now they’ve confirmed that fans won’t have long to wait until they hear new material.

Muse released their seventh album Drones in 2015, with drummer Howard reporting soon after its launch that they’d already turned their thoughts to a follow-up.

He said: “We need to do something really different to anything we’ve done before. It’s time to kind of lose our minds a little bit more in the studio, and delve into areas of music that we’re not used to or comfortable with.”

Muse are gearing up for a North American tour with special guests Thirty Seconds To Mars and Pvris which will get underway later this month. They’ll then return to Europe for a handful of shows, including headline sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Find a full list of Muse’s tour dates below.

May 20: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

May 21: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 02: Cincinnati Bunbury Festival, OH

Jun 03: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jun 06: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 08: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music, LA

Jun 10: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Jun 12: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 13: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jun 15: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 18: Dover Firefly Music Festival, DE

Jul 15: Ottawa RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 18: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 22: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 01: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 03: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Aug 05: Montreal Osheaga Festival, QC

Aug 23: Belfast Vital, UK

Aug 25: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 15: San Diego Del Mar Racetrack, CA

Sep 18: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 23: Las Vegas Life Is Beautiful, NV

