Watch video for epic new Enslaved track Storm Son

Enslaved have released a video for their epic 10-minute track titled Storm Son.

It’s been taken from the Norwegian outfit’s upcoming 14th studio album E, which the band unveiled earlier this week. It’s set to arrive on October 13 via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Ivar Bjornson says of the track: “Storm Son deals with the duality of man and nature, how important and basic that relationship is.

“Everything we do and create are imitations of nature – as we evolved from nature, that is how it must be – yet modern man thinks he and she is independent of nature, that we somehow are so superior that we do not have to take nature into consideration other than as a backdrop for shitty movies. Or festivals. Losing touch with nature is basically to lose touch with being human.”

E is now available for pre-order through Nuclear Blast’s online store in a variety of packages, including green and brown vinyl.

Enslaved will head out on tour in November and December in support of the record – a run of dates that also includes shows with Opeth in the UK and Ireland.

Find a list of Enslaved’s tour dates, along with the E cover art and tracklist below.

Enslaved E tracklist

Storm Son The River’s Mouth Sacred Horse Axis Of The Worlds Feathers Of Eolh Hiindsiight Djupet (Bonus) What Else Is There? (Röyksopp cover - Bonus)

