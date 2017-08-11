Watch video for epic new Enslaved track Storm Son

Enslaved have released a video for their epic 10-minute track titled Storm Son.
It’s been taken from the Norwegian outfit’s upcoming 14th studio album E, which the band unveiled earlier this week. It’s set to arrive on October 13 via Nuclear Blast.
Guitarist Ivar Bjornson says of the track: “Storm Son deals with the duality of man and nature, how important and basic that relationship is.
“Everything we do and create are imitations of nature – as we evolved from nature, that is how it must be – yet modern man thinks he and she is independent of nature, that we somehow are so superior that we do not have to take nature into consideration other than as a backdrop for shitty movies. Or festivals. Losing touch with nature is basically to lose touch with being human.”
E is now available for pre-order through Nuclear Blast’s online store in a variety of packages, including green and brown vinyl.
Enslaved will head out on tour in November and December in support of the record – a run of dates that also includes shows with Opeth in the UK and Ireland.
Find a list of Enslaved’s tour dates, along with the E cover art and tracklist below.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- Stone Sour, Halestorm, Epica and more feature on Hammer Goes 90s covers CD
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Enslaved E tracklist
- Storm Son
- The River’s Mouth
- Sacred Horse
- Axis Of The Worlds
- Feathers Of Eolh
- Hiindsiight
- Djupet (Bonus)
- What Else Is There? (Röyksopp cover - Bonus)
Enslaved 2017 tour dates
Nov 10: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Nov 11: Berlin Nuke, Germany
Nov 12: Cologne Underground, Germany
Nov 13: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands
Nov 15: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK (supporting Opeth)
Nov 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK (supporting Opeth)
Nov 17: Belfast Limelight, UK (supporting Opeth)
Nov 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland (supporting Opeth)
Nov 19: Nottingham Rock City, UK (supporting Opeth)
Nov 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK (supporting Opeth)
Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK (supporting Opeth)
Nov 24: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK
Nov 25: Paris Trabendo, France
Nov 26: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Nov 28: Reze Barakason, France
Nov 29: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France
Nov 30: Brescia Circolo Colony, France
Dec 01: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 02: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany
Dec 03: Prague Chelmnice, Czech Republic