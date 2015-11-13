Threshold: European Journey

In keeping with their prolific output and keen appetite for fresh musical influences, Threshold’s latest, double-disc live album liberally borrows from their more recent works.

Recorded across a slew of European live dates at the end of last year, the album captures the band’s muscular live performance and its phoenix-like renaissance with singer Damian Wilson front and centre. Unsurprisingly, much of the set here is taken from the latter-day Wilson albums, the excellent March Of Progress and For The Journey. The occasional inclusion of older material – the Dream Theater-evoking Part Of The Chaos and diverse Ground Control – sits well against their newer kin, a hallmark of the consistency underpinning their musical exploration and growth. Together, Richard West’s keyboards and guitarist Karl Groom’s production errs towards the aggressive, creating genuinely thrilling moments (the Liberty Complacency Dependency riff cranking up; the groaning doom of bona fide fan favourite Unforgiven). The melodrama of Pilot In The Sky of Dreams is cut by Groom’s spot-on solo on a meaty release which, as they gear up for another tour, is a timely reminder Threshold are a potent live force.