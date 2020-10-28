Watch the trailer for Alex Winter's new Frank Zappa documentary

The trailer for Alex Winter's brand new Frank Zappa documentary has been released and you can watch it right here (see below). Zappa is released by Magnolia Pictures everywhere on November 27th, and will be preceded by a special one-night-only theatrical event on Monday, November 23.

"Frank Zappa was not only a creative genius, but also a great and eloquent thinker who articulated the madness of his times with extraordinary clarity and wit," says Winter. "A legitimate maverick who lived and worked amongst other extraordinary people in historic times. Ultimately, Zappa is not a retro trip into the past, but a thoroughly modern exploration of a man whose worldview, art and politics were far ahead of their time, and profoundly relevant in our challenging times."

With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter’s assembly features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others.

"What helped make this vision possible was Gail Zappa granting us exclusive access to Zappa’s vault; a vast collection of his unreleased music, movies, incomplete projects, unseen interviews and unheard concert recordings," adds Winter. "With this wealth of material, and the minimal addition of present-day interviews with Frank’s closest friends and musical collaborators, we built a narrative that is both intimate and epic in scope."

Alex Winter recently appeared in the latest Bill & Ted film, Bill & Ted Face The Music.