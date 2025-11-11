The Mad Dogs and Englishmen touring party (Joe Cocker front row, second from left)

Two acclaimed concert movies are now free to watch on YouTube thanks to the late Joe Cocker's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cocker, who died in 2014, was inducted into the Class of 2025 by Bryan Adams during last weekend's ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band kicked off the subsequent live tribute by performing The Letter with Nathaniel Rateliff, before Teddy Swims joined the action for Traffic's Feelin’ Alright. The evening ended with an all-star run through With A Little Help From My Friends with Tedeschi Trucks Band, Rateliff, Swims, Adams, Cyndi Lauper, The Black Crowes‘ Chris Robinson and others.

As if that weren't enough Joe Cocker action, the acclaimed 1971 concert movie Mad Dogs & Englishmen is now available on Cocker’s official YouTube channel to watch in its entirety for the first time. The movie follows the frequently chaotic 1970 tour of the same name, revealing more than director Pierre Adidge probably intended. While the sex and drug use might not be entirely explicit, the state of Cocker and much of his 42-piece band fills in any gaps.

In one scene, a forlorn-looking Cocker is interviewed backstage at the Fillmore West, and claims that singing is "a release" from all the anger and frustration welling up inside him. “If I didn’t have singing," he says, "I probably would have murdered somebody."

In 2021, Tedeschi Trucks Band released Learning To Live Together: The Return Of Mad Dogs & Englishmen, a film about their 2015 recreation of the Mad Dogs & Englishmen set, which featured the original tour's musical director Leon Russell alongside tour musicians Rita Coolidge, Claudia Lenear and Chris Stainton, in addition to special guests Chris Robinson, Warren Haynes, Doyle Bramhall II, Anders Osborne and Dave Mason.

In celebration of Joe Cocker's Hall of Fame induction, Learning To Live Together: The Return Of Mad Dogs & Englishmen is also available to watch for free for a limited period on YouTube. Both movies are embedded below.

Joe Cocker - Mad Dogs & Englishmen (1971 Concert Film) - YouTube Watch On