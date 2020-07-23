Have a most triumphant time with new Bill & Ted Face The Music trailer

A new extended trailer has been released for the upcoming movie Bill & Ted Face The Music.

Last month, fans got the first opportunity to see what Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter had been up to since reprising their roles from 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey when a short teaser was released.

Now you can get a better feel about what to expect when the the film premieres later this year thanks to the new trailer from Orion Pictures.

Speaking recently with Total Film, Reeves said: “We're still a pretty scrappy independent movie. It's part of the charm! This movie is very much in the spirit of the other two films across the board. So there are Easter egg cameos, and there are other important musical figures that are prominent.

“I don’t want to give too much of it away but the spirit of it, all the way down to the soundtrack... it’s a Bill & Ted movie, straight up.”

You can read the full story about Bill & Ted Face The Music in the new issue of Total Film – which is out tomorrow (July 24).

Along with interviews with Reeves and Winter, the new issue also features chats with the film’s other stars Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, along with director Dean Parisot and writer Ed Solomon.

Earlier this year, Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher revealed the band had recorded a track for the movie, telling the RRBG podcast: “We got asked a couple of months ago to be a part of the new Bill & Ted movie, to put a song in there. So we wrote a song which we’re wrapping up now. It’s pretty fun.”

Bill & Ted Face The Music will hit the silver screen on September 1.