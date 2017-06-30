Watch The Claypool Lennon Delirium’s trippy Satori video

The Claypool Lennon Delirium have released a trippy animated video for their cover of the Flower Travellin’ Band’s 1971 track Satori.

The song will be included on Sean Lennon and Primus’ Les Claypool’s upcoming four-track EP Lime And Limpid Green, which will be out on August 4.

In addition to Satori, the EP – which was originally released to mark Record Store Day earlier this year – will feature covers of Pink Floyd’s Astronomy Domine, King Crimson’s The Court Of The Crimson King and The Who’s Boris The Spider.

Lennon tells Rolling Stone: “I think the genesis of this band began with Les and I listening to old records together and feeling like our universes were uncannily intertwined.

“We were both feeling and hearing something that we wanted to do that was deeply inspired by those people who were the most peculiar in their time, like Syd Barrett.

“Since we only had one album as a band, we wanted to add songs to the live show that would illustrate and elaborate upon what the Delirium were all about.”

Claypool adds: “The thought was to play songs that we hadn’t interpreted in the studio prior. Most of these tunes were played extensively live, so they had time to evolve and develop their own greasy little personalities.”

The duo released their debut album The Monolith Of Phobos in 2016.

Lime And Limpid Green is now available for pre-order on limited-edition 10-inch clear and double mint splattered vinyl via The Claypool Lennon Delirium’s website.

