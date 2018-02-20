Watch Sons Of Apollo’s new video for uplifting track Alive

Sons Of Apollo have released a video for their uplifting Psychotic Symphony track Alive.

The band features former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, along with Mr Big and The Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan, ex Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

Their debut album arrived in October last year via InsideOut Music.

In addition, the band have announced further live dates in the UK and in Europe for later this year.

Drummer Portnoy says: “Ever since this lineup assembled to make Psychotic Symphony, the thing I’ve been most excited about is anticipating how insane I know this band is going to be on stage.

“We plan on being on tour all year long, all over the globe. We can’t wait!”

The band will play a special gig at the Roman Amphitheatre, Plovdiv, in September. They’ll perform a ‘By Request’ covers set alongside the Plovdiv State Orchestra.

Find a list of the band’s 2018 tour dates below, with the newly announced shows highlighted in bold.

Apr 05: Monterrey Escena, Mexico

Apr 08: Santiago Teatro Teleton, Chile

Apr 10: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Apr 12: Porto Alegre Opinião Bar, Brazil

Apr 14: São Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil

Apr 15: Belo Horizonte Music Hall, Brazil

Apr 19: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Apr 20: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Apr 21: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Apr 22: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Apr 24: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Apr 25: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Apr 27: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Apr 28: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Apr 29: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Apr 30: Seattle The Showbox, WA

May 02: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 03: Los Angeles The Belasco Theatre, CA

May 04: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

May 05: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 07: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

May 08: Dallas Canton Hall, TX

May 09: Houston Scout Bar, TX

May 11: Nashville 3rd & Lindsley, TN

May 12: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

May 13: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

May 15: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

May 16: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

May 17: Washington The Howard Theatre, DC

May 18: New York Playstation Theater, NY

May 19: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Jun 27: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Jun 30: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Jul 01: Maidstone Ramblin Man Fair, UK

Jul 02: Motherwell Concert Hall, UK

Jul 03: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Tivoli Variety Theatre, Ireland

Jul 14: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 18: Warsaw Prog In The Park 2018, Poland

Aug 19: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

Sep 19: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Sep 24: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

