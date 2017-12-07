Sons Of Apollo - Psychotic Symphony album review

The list of credits for the musicians here is enormous. From Dream Theater to Guns N’ Roses, via Black Country Communion, Avenged Sevenfold… well, that’s enough. But while Sons Of Apollo do draw on their experience, the sound is fresh and relentless. It’s prog metal full of intricacies, yet also brimming with brooding riffage as virtuosity nestles against rampaging metal. Mike Portnoy shines on drums, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal unleashes stunning guitar licks, Billy Sheehan offers concise bass touches, Derek Sherinian crafts keyboard explosions and Jeff Scott Soto complements the heavyweight musicianship with melodically effortless vocals. Each track is allowed to develop at its own pace, with God Of The Sun, Labyrinth and Opus Maximus showcasing the band at their finest, weaving a style traversing the spectrum from concussive complexity to surprising brutality. One of 2017’s most essential debuts.