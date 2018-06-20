Watch Sons Of Apollo in new video for Signs Of The Time

Sons Of Apollo have released a new video for their track Signs Of The Time.

The song has been taken from the band’s debut album Psychotic Symphony, which was released in October last year via InsideOutMusic.

The promo has been released to coincide with the band’s first ever run of European dates which will get underway later this week when Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal take to the stage at Hellfest in France.

Portnoy says: “The Signs Of The Time video was shot on the recent US tour and is a good taste of what the band is like on stage.

“We are about to embark on the band’s first tour of Europe and the UK and can’t wait to bring this five-headed musical monster to our fans overseas all throughout the summer.”

In March this year, Sons Of Apollo launched a six-track EP featuring three versions of Alive and three versions of the song in Spanish titled Tengo Vida.

Sons Of Apollo - Psychotic Symphony

The debut album from Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal has something for everyone – and is one of the best records out over the last 12 months.

View Deal

Sons Of Apollo 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Jun 26: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Jun 27: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Jun 30: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Jul 01: Maidstone Ramblin Man Fair, UK

Jul 02: Motherwell Concert Hall, UK

Jul 03: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Tivoli Variety Theatre, Ireland

Jul 07: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Jul 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Jul 14: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 18: Warsaw Prog In The Park 2018, Poland

Aug 19: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

Sep 15: Raismes Fest, France

Sep 19: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Sep 24: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Sep 26: Tel Aviv Barby Club, Israel

Sep 30: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Oct 08: Zurich Complex, Switzerland

Oct 12: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Oct 13: Toulouse Very Prog Festival, France

Oct 15: Lyon Radiant-Bellvue, France

Oct 16: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France