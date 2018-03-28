Sons Of Apollo launch 6-track EP and add UK and European tour dates

Sons Of Apollo - Alive/Tengo Vida EP 1. Alive - album version

2. Alive - radio edit

3. Alive - acoustic

4. Tengo Vida - standard

5. Tengo Vida - radio edit

6. Tengo Vida - acoustic version

Sons Of Apollo have released a surprise six-track EP.

It’s out now through digital services and features three versions of their new single Alive, plus three versions of the song in Spanish, titled Tengo Vida.

Explaining the decision to record the track in two languages, vocalist Jeff Scott Soto says: “It was discussed we should do a Spanish language version of Alive before our first tour in South America and I was excited to make it work.

“I brought in my close friend Alex to help with the translation as well as coach me on my enunciation.

"I am not fluent in Spanish so it was a difficult process, but it sounds pretty damn cool now that we made it work. I think my favourite part is hearing Bumblefoot singing in Spanish!”

Guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal adds: “I love stripping down a song to its simplest form, showing the core of what the song is.

“The acoustic version of Alive has that naked vulnerability, and shows what a great lyricist and melody-maker Jeff is.”

Watch videos for both versions below.

In addition, Sons Of Apollo have added extra UK and European tour dates to their upcoming run of shows in support of their debut album Psychotic Symphony.

Find a full list of the band’s tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Sons Of Apollo 2018 tour dates

Apr 05: Monterrey Escena, Mexico

Apr 08: Santiago Teatro Teleton, Chile

Apr 10: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Apr 12: Porto Alegre Opinião Bar, Brazil

Apr 14: São Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil

Apr 15: Belo Horizonte Music Hall, Brazil

Apr 19: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Apr 20: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Apr 21: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Apr 22: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Apr 24: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Apr 25: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Apr 27: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Apr 28: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Apr 29: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Apr 30: Seattle The Showbox, WA

May 02: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 03: Los Angeles The Belasco Theatre, CA

May 04: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

May 05: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 07: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

May 08: Dallas Canton Hall, TX

May 09: Houston Scout Bar, TX

May 11: Nashville 3rd & Lindsley, TN

May 12: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

May 13: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

May 15: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

May 16: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

May 17: Washington The Howard Theatre, DC

May 18: New York Playstation Theater, NY

May 19: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Jun 26: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Jun 27: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Jun 30: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Jul 01: Maidstone Ramblin Man Fair, UK

Jul 02: Motherwell Concert Hall, UK

Jul 03: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Tivoli Variety Theatre, Ireland

Jul 07: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Jul 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Jul 14: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 18: Warsaw Prog In The Park 2018, Poland

Aug 19: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

Sep 15: Raismes Fest, France

Sep 19: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Sep 24: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Sep 26: Tel Aviv Barby Club, Israel

Sep 30: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Oct 08: Zurich Complex, Switzerland

Oct 12: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Oct 13: Toulouse Very Prog Festival, France

Oct 15: Lyon Radiant-Bellvue, France

Oct 16: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France