Sons Of Apollo launch 6-track EP and add UK and European tour dates

Sons Of Apollo - Alive/Tengo Vida EP
1. Alive - album version
2. Alive - radio edit
3. Alive - acoustic
4. Tengo Vida - standard
5. Tengo Vida - radio edit
6. Tengo Vida - acoustic version
Sons Of Apollo have released a surprise six-track EP.
It’s out now through digital services and features three versions of their new single Alive, plus three versions of the song in Spanish, titled Tengo Vida.
Explaining the decision to record the track in two languages, vocalist Jeff Scott Soto says: “It was discussed we should do a Spanish language version of Alive before our first tour in South America and I was excited to make it work.
“I brought in my close friend Alex to help with the translation as well as coach me on my enunciation.
"I am not fluent in Spanish so it was a difficult process, but it sounds pretty damn cool now that we made it work. I think my favourite part is hearing Bumblefoot singing in Spanish!”
Guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal adds: “I love stripping down a song to its simplest form, showing the core of what the song is.
“The acoustic version of Alive has that naked vulnerability, and shows what a great lyricist and melody-maker Jeff is.”
Watch videos for both versions below.
In addition, Sons Of Apollo have added extra UK and European tour dates to their upcoming run of shows in support of their debut album Psychotic Symphony.
Find a full list of the band’s tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.
Sons Of Apollo 2018 tour dates
Apr 05: Monterrey Escena, Mexico
Apr 08: Santiago Teatro Teleton, Chile
Apr 10: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina
Apr 12: Porto Alegre Opinião Bar, Brazil
Apr 14: São Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil
Apr 15: Belo Horizonte Music Hall, Brazil
Apr 19: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC
Apr 20: Toronto The Opera House, ON
Apr 21: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI
Apr 22: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO
Apr 24: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS
Apr 25: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Apr 27: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
Apr 28: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA
Apr 29: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
Apr 30: Seattle The Showbox, WA
May 02: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA
May 03: Los Angeles The Belasco Theatre, CA
May 04: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA
May 05: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ
May 07: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX
May 08: Dallas Canton Hall, TX
May 09: Houston Scout Bar, TX
May 11: Nashville 3rd & Lindsley, TN
May 12: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL
May 13: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN
May 15: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH
May 16: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA
May 17: Washington The Howard Theatre, DC
May 18: New York Playstation Theater, NY
May 19: Worcester The Palladium, MA
Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 24: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Jun 26: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
Jun 27: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany
Jun 30: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain
Jul 01: Maidstone Ramblin Man Fair, UK
Jul 02: Motherwell Concert Hall, UK
Jul 03: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jul 04: Dublin Tivoli Variety Theatre, Ireland
Jul 07: Brighton The Haunt, UK
Jul 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Jul 14: Eindhoven Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands
Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 18: Warsaw Prog In The Park 2018, Poland
Aug 19: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary
Sep 15: Raismes Fest, France
Sep 19: Moscow Glavclub, Russia
Sep 24: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece
Sep 26: Tel Aviv Barby Club, Israel
Sep 30: Glasgow The Garage, UK
Oct 08: Zurich Complex, Switzerland
Oct 12: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Oct 13: Toulouse Very Prog Festival, France
Oct 15: Lyon Radiant-Bellvue, France
Oct 16: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France