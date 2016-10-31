Watch Raging Speedhorn video for Bring Out Your Dead

Raging Speedhorn have released a video for their new single Bring Out Your Dead.

It’s taken from the English band’s latest album Lost Ritual, which was released earlier this year. The follow-up to 2007’s Before The Sea was made possible thanks to a successful Pledge Music campaign.

The video for Bring Out Your Dead features footage shot during the band’s appearance at this year’s Download festival.

Raging Speedhorn support Skindred on select dates on their upcoming UK tour, which kicks off tonight (October 31).

Guitarist Jim Palmer says: “We’ve known those guys for years, Benji longer because of Dub War. We are really happy to be able to go out and play these shows with them, it’s going to be so much fun.

“Skindred have grown into such an incredible band so it’s an honour to be asked to do this. It’ll be like stepping right back to those days in the early 2000s when we last shared a stage. Bring on the party!”

Skindred UK tour 2016

Oct 31: Southend-On-Sea Chinnerys

Nov 01: Wakefield Warehouse (with Raging Speedhorn)

Nov 03: Middlesbrough Empire

Nov 04: Sheffield Corporation

Nov 05: Newport The Neon

Nov 07: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Nov 08: Bath Komedia

Nov 09: Exeter The Lemon Grove (with Raging Speedhorn)

Nov 10: Northampton Roadmenders (with Raging Speedhorn)

Nov 11: Cambridge Junction 1 (with Raging Speedhorn)

Nov 12: Oxford O2 Academy (with Raging Speedhorn)

Raging Speedhorn stream Bring Out Your Dead