Listen to Raging Speedhorn’s Lost Ritual in full

Raging Speedhorn have made their latest album Lost Ritual available to stream in full with TeamRock.
The follow-up to 2007’s Before The Sea is due out on July 15 and was made possible thanks to a successful Pledge Music campaign.
Guitarist Jim Palmer said: “This album seems like a true reflection of everyone’s input – a slice of all of us. It has those typical Speedhorn, pumping rock’n’roll moments, and some much darker ones too.
“Sound-wise, it’s got all the feedback, distortion, bad attitude and in-your-face antics you’d expect with a sound that should be more familiar to Speedhorn fans, but with a twist.”
The band head out on a UK tour with Stoneghost on the day the album comes out, with the first date at the Colchester Arts Centre. The run of shows will wrap up at London’s Underworld on July 23.
Raging Speedhorm Lost Ritual tracklist
- Bring Out Your Dead
- Halfway To Hell
- Motorhead
- Evil Or Mental
- Ten Of Swords
- Dogshit Blues
- The Hangman
- Shit Outta Luck
- Comin’ Home
- Unleash The Serpent
Raging Speedhorn Lost Ritual UK Tour 2016
Jul 15: Colchester Arts Centre
Jul 16: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Jul 17: Liverpool Arts Club Loft
Jul 18: Glasgow O2 ABC2
Jul 19: Leeds Key Club
Jul 20: Birmingham O2 Academy 3
Jul 21: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Jul 22: Oxford The Wheatsheaf
Jul 23: London The Underworld