Listen to Raging Speedhorn’s Lost Ritual in full

Raging Speedhorn have made their latest album Lost Ritual available to stream in full with TeamRock.

The follow-up to 2007’s Before The Sea is due out on July 15 and was made possible thanks to a successful Pledge Music campaign.

Guitarist Jim Palmer said: “This album seems like a true reflection of everyone’s input – a slice of all of us. It has those typical Speedhorn, pumping rock’n’roll moments, and some much darker ones too.

“Sound-wise, it’s got all the feedback, distortion, bad attitude and in-your-face antics you’d expect with a sound that should be more familiar to Speedhorn fans, but with a twist.”

The band head out on a UK tour with Stoneghost on the day the album comes out, with the first date at the Colchester Arts Centre. The run of shows will wrap up at London’s Underworld on July 23.

Raging Speedhorn's Lost Ritual cover art

Raging Speedhorm Lost Ritual tracklist

Bring Out Your Dead Halfway To Hell Motorhead Evil Or Mental Ten Of Swords Dogshit Blues The Hangman Shit Outta Luck Comin’ Home Unleash The Serpent

Raging Speedhorn Lost Ritual UK Tour 2016

Jul 15: Colchester Arts Centre

Jul 16: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Jul 17: Liverpool Arts Club Loft

Jul 18: Glasgow O2 ABC2

Jul 19: Leeds Key Club

Jul 20: Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Jul 21: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Jul 22: Oxford The Wheatsheaf

Jul 23: London The Underworld