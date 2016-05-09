Trending

Raging Speedhorn stream Bring Out Your Dead

Exclusive: Hear track from Raging Speedhorn's upcoming album Lost Ritual

Raging Speedhorn are streaming their track Bring Out Your Dead with TeamRock.

It’s taken from upcoming album Lost Ritual. The follow-up to 2007’s Before The Sea Was Built is released on July 15, with fans who contributed to the PledgeMusic campaign receiving it a week earlier on July 8.

Guitarist Jim Palmer says: “This album seems like a true reflection of everyone’s input, a slice of all of us. It has those typical Speedhorn, pumping rock’n’roll moments, and some much darker ones too.

“Sound-wise, it’s got all the feedback, distortion, bad attitude and in-your-face antics you’d expect with a sound that should be more familiar to Speedhorn fans, but with a twist.”

Raging Speedhorn tour the UK in July, with Stoneghost in support.

Raging Speedhorn Lost Ritual UK Tour 2016

Jul 15: Colchester Arts Centre
Jul 16: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Jul 17: Liverpool Arts Club Loft
Jul 18: Glasgow O2 ABC2
Jul 19: Leeds Key Club
Jul 20: Birmingham O2 Academy 3
Jul 21: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Jul 22: Oxford The Wheatsheaf
Jul 23: London The Underworld