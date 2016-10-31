Chris Jericho explains Avenged Sevenfold new album troll job

Chris Jericho has revealed how he and M Shadows plotted to keep the release of Avenged Sevenfold’s new album a secret.

The Fozzy frontman and WWE wrestler appeared to accidentally leak the title and release date of the seventh Avenged Sevenfold album. His Instagram post led to speculation that the record would be called Voltaic Oceans and that it would launch on December 9.

In fact, the album is titled The Stage and it was ‘sneak released’ last week.

Jericho admits that his Instagram post was a deliberate attempt to throw people off the scent of the album’s actual release details.

On his Talk Is Jericho podcast, he says: “It worked so perfectly, we fooled everybody. We were the masters of puppets pulling the strings for all of the media and throwing everybody off the scent of The Stage.

“I just posted this Deathbat with December 09, 2016, and then I put a hashtag of ‘voltaicoceans’ which people were then deciding that would be the name of the record – ‘Voltaic Oceans is out December 9, 2016.’

“And then I pulled it a couple hours later after posting it and suddenly it went viral.

“I made up the whole thing. Voltaic Oceans, I just made it up.”

The Stage is the follow-up to 2013’s Hail To The King and is Avenged Sevenfold’s first album on Capitol Records after their split with Warner Brothers.

Avenged Sevenfold released a video for the album’s title track earlier this month after their ‘deathbat’ logo started appearing in various cities, hinting at the upcoming release.

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Jan 22: London O2 Arena

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

5 things we learned at Avenged Sevenfold's virtual reality gig