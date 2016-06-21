Trending

Raging Speedhorn – Lost Ritual album review

Corby bruisers Raging Speedhorne return to the brawl

By Metal Hammer 

At one stage during the start of the millennium it seemed that the hopes of the British metal scene rested on Raging Speedhorn’s shoulders.

Ultimately it was a burden that proved too heavy as, four crushing albums into their chart-bothering career, the Corby six-piece crumbled in 2008. Now back, the sludge, hardcore and stoner-informed bruisers have lost none of their intensity and Lost Ritual picks up exactly where they left off.

Opening with the tooth-rattlingly heavy Bring Out Your Dead, business really picks up on Halfway To Hell, which mixes together Maiden guitar harmonies and the meanness of Wade MacNeil-era Gallows. Evil Or Mental has a huge hook you could hang the moon off, while Motörhead, their most traditional rock’n’roll track to date, is a fitting tribute. Though slightly front-loaded (The Hangman doesn’t quite match the roar of the record’s first half) Lost Ritual feels like a triumph and dual vocalists Frank and John are in the form of their lives. Welcome back, boys.