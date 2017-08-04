Watch Queens Of The Stone Age perform new single live

A live video has been released showing Queens Of The Stone Age performing their new track The Way You Used To Do.

It was filmed during the band’s recent set at the Splendour In The Grass festival in Byron Bay, Australia, and will feature on the band’s upcoming album Villains, the follow-up to 2013’s …Like Clockwork.

The record was produced by Mark Ronson and will arrive on August 25, with pre-orders now available.

Queens frontman Josh Homme said: “The most important aspect of making this record was redefining our sound, asking and answering the question ‘what do we sound like now?’

“If you can’t make a great first record, you should just stop – but if you can make a great record but you keep making records and your sound doesn’t evolve, you become a parody of that original sound.”

Last month, Queens Of The Stone Age added an extra London date to their planned tour of the UK and Ireland in November. They slotted the show in at the Wembley Arena after their previously announced performance at the city’s O2 sold out.

Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Villains tracklist

Feet Don’t Fail Me The Way You Used To Do Domesticated Animals Fortress Head Like A Haunted House Un-Reborn Again Hideaway The Evil Has Landed Villains Of Circumstance

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands, CA

Sep 06: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Sep 07: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA

Sep 09: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 10: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Sep 12: Columbus Express Live, OH

Sep 13: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 15: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Oct 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 10: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Oct 12: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Oct 13: Kansas City Crossroads, KC

Oct 14: St paul Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 15: Milwaukee The Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 17: Detroit Fox theatre, MI

Oct 18: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

Oct 20: Washington The Anthem, DC

Oct 21: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Oct 22: Portland State Theatre, ME

Oct 24: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 04: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 06: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 07: Paris Accordhotels Arena, France

Nov 09: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Nov 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 14: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark

Nov 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 16: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

Nov 18: London Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 19: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 21: London The O2 Arena, UK

Nov 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Nov 24: Dublin 2Arena, Ireland

Queens Of The Stone Age tease Head Like A Haunted House