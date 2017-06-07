Watch Papa Roach’s new video for Periscope

Papa Roach have released a new video for their track Periscope.
The song features guest vocals from American singer, songwriter Skylar Grey and appears on the band’s new album Crooked Teeth which launched last month via Eleven Seven Music.
Speaking to Metal Hammer last month, frontman Jacoby Shaddix said of the new album: “We didn’t want to make another active rock record.
“This shit was getting boring to me, to be honest. We’re more than a rock band. We love punk, we love metal, we love hip hop, we love electronica. Let’s just try to spread it out in all directions.
“Bro, I’m 40, man – fuck it! Let’s try something bold, man!”
Papa Roach will head out on tour from next week, with dates scheduled in Russia, the US and Europe. Find a full list of their shows below.
Papa Roach 2017 tour dates
Jun 13: Moscow Stadium, Russia
Jun 14: St Petersburg A2 Club, Russia
Jun 16: Hockenheim Matapaloz Festival, Germany
Jun 23: El Paso Street Fest, TX
Aug 11 Roseburg Douglas County Fairgrounds, OR
Aug 19: Carterville Moonstock, IL
Aug 25: Palmer Alaska State Fair, AK
Sep 11: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Sep 12: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Sep 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Sep 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Sep 16: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Sep 17: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic
Sep 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Sep 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Sep 21: Munich Zenith, Germany
Sep 23: Winterthur Eulachhalle, Switzerland
Sep 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Sep 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany
Sep 27: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany
Sep 28: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Sep 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 02: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 03: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Oct 13: Paris Olympia, France
Oct 14: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Oct 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain