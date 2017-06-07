Watch Papa Roach’s new video for Periscope

Papa Roach have released a new video for their track Periscope.

The song features guest vocals from American singer, songwriter Skylar Grey and appears on the band’s new album Crooked Teeth which launched last month via Eleven Seven Music.

Speaking to Metal Hammer last month, frontman Jacoby Shaddix said of the new album: “We didn’t want to make another active rock record.

“This shit was getting boring to me, to be honest. We’re more than a rock band. We love punk, we love metal, we love hip hop, we love electronica. Let’s just try to spread it out in all directions.

“Bro, I’m 40, man – fuck it! Let’s try something bold, man!”

Papa Roach will head out on tour from next week, with dates scheduled in Russia, the US and Europe. Find a full list of their shows below.

Jun 13: Moscow Stadium, Russia

Jun 14: St Petersburg A2 Club, Russia

Jun 16: Hockenheim Matapaloz Festival, Germany

Jun 23: El Paso Street Fest, TX

Aug 11 Roseburg Douglas County Fairgrounds, OR

Aug 19: Carterville Moonstock, IL

Aug 25: Palmer Alaska State Fair, AK

Sep 11: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Sep 12: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Sep 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Sep 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Sep 16: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 17: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic

Sep 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Sep 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Sep 21: Munich Zenith, Germany

Sep 23: Winterthur Eulachhalle, Switzerland

Sep 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Sep 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany

Sep 27: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany

Sep 28: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Sep 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 02: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 03: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Oct 13: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 14: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Oct 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain

