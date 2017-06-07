Enter Shikari launch sci-fi inspired lyric video for Supercharge

Enter Shikari have released a sci-fi inspired lyric video for their new track Supercharge.

The song first came to light last month and sees vocalist Rou Reynolds, bassist Chris Batten, drummer Rob Rolfe and guitarist Liam Clewlow team up with Big Narstie for the track, after Reynolds and the UK grime MC were introduced by mutual photographer friend Jordan Curtis Hughes.

Reynolds says: “I started writing a lot of new music at the start of 2016. Supercharge emerged after a pretty vicious cull, and we began getting excited about it as touring started to quiet down later in 2016.

“Through mutual friends here in London we got in touch with Narstie, who came down and hung at the studio in September, nailing his bars like a pro. I’m excited to get the track out into the world now.

Enter Shikari will resume their live dates next week in the Czech Republic and will head out on a European winter tour throughout November and December.

Reynolds said of the winter shows: “I am unable to articulate how excited I am for our next arena tour. We learnt so much last time around and are ready to change the game once more. It’s going to be wicked having Lower Than Atlantis and Astroid Boys along for it, making for a really diverse and exciting evening.”

Find a full list of their live dates below.

Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 24: Saarwellingen Rock Camp Festival, Germany

Jun 30: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 07: Lugo Resurrection Festival, Spain

Aug 05: Horb Am Neckar Mini-Rock Festival, Germany

Aug 17: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 23: Szeged Szin Festival, Hungary

Nov 16: Liverpool Arena, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Nov 21: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Nov 22: Brighton Centre, UK

Nov 24: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 25: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 29: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Dec 01: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Dec 02: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Dec 03: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 05: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Dec 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Dec 07: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Dec 08: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Dec 11: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

