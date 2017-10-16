Watch Of Mice & Men’s documentary Unbreakable

Of Mice & Men have released their documentary titled Unbreakable.

The film charts the band’s first tour together since the departure of vocalist Austin Carlile, who stepped away from the group in December 2016 due to his ongoing health issues.

The 26-minute documentary features interviews with the band, shows them rehearsing, includes live footage, shows promo video clips, them meeting fans and conducting interviews.

It was directed by Johann Ramos and comes as the band’s live dates across North America continue. Of Mice & Men will return to Europe next month, which will culminate with a show at London’s SSE Wembley Arena on December 12.

Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Oct 16: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ

Oct 18: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 20: Phoenix Fear Farm Festival Grounds, AZ

Oct 21: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Oct 25: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Oct 27: Garden City Revolution Concert Hall, ID

Oct 31: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

Nov 01: Kennewick Toyota Arena, WA

Nov 02: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Nov 04: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Nov 05: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Nov 07: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Nov 14: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Nov 24: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 25: Chemnitz AJZ Talschock, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Dec 02: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France

Dec 09: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Dec 11: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Dec 17: Birmingham Arena, UK

Dec 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 20: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 21: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

