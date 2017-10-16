Watch Of Mice & Men’s documentary Unbreakable

Of Mice & Men have released their documentary titled Unbreakable.
The film charts the band’s first tour together since the departure of vocalist Austin Carlile, who stepped away from the group in December 2016 due to his ongoing health issues.
The 26-minute documentary features interviews with the band, shows them rehearsing, includes live footage, shows promo video clips, them meeting fans and conducting interviews.
It was directed by Johann Ramos and comes as the band’s live dates across North America continue. Of Mice & Men will return to Europe next month, which will culminate with a show at London’s SSE Wembley Arena on December 12.
Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.
- 20% Off Eyesore Merch for TeamRock+ Members!
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- Decapitated issue statement after being charged with rape
- Marilyn Manson returns to the cover of Metal Hammer in our new issue
Of Mice & Men 2017 tour dates
Oct 16: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ
Oct 18: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA
Oct 20: Phoenix Fear Farm Festival Grounds, AZ
Oct 21: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA
Oct 25: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA
Oct 27: Garden City Revolution Concert Hall, ID
Oct 31: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA
Nov 01: Kennewick Toyota Arena, WA
Nov 02: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC
Nov 04: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB
Nov 05: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB
Nov 07: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB
Nov 14: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Nov 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Nov 24: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Nov 25: Chemnitz AJZ Talschock, Germany
Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Dec 02: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany
Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France
Dec 09: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy
Dec 11: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain
Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Dec 17: Birmingham Arena, UK
Dec 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Dec 20: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Dec 21: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK
Of Mice & Men: "We didn't know if we'd play another show together"